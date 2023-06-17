A man whose life is never a bed of roses

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Father is the backbone of the family and coincidentally his role is always underrated when it is compared to the role of mother. The picture of a man walking miles together with his tiny daughter on his shoulders to show the hardship faced by the father has become a thing of the past. In the post-globalisation period, the challenges of the modern-day father as been manifolded with the passing of time. Despite facing all odds, hats off to the father, for maintaining positivity; putting on a smile on his face every time and keeping his family first saying that it is my duty.

According to 53-year-old Anwar Khan, who was shot in the news recently after his daughter scored 633 marks (out of 720) in NEET 2023, runs a small puncture shop for the past 35 years. The father of four children (two daughters and two sons) always acted responsibly and ensured that irrespective of poor financial conditions, all of them should get a quality education.

“My duty was to drop my daughter from home to her college and then to her coaching centre at 7.30 am and pick her up at 10.30 pm daily. I and the family members would wake up early in the morning daily to prepare her tiffins (breakfast and lunch). This daily routine continued for about a year. In the meantime, I met with an accident in October 2022. I was unconscious for days together, but when I regained consciousness, the first inquiry I made was about her NEET tuition and who is picking up and dropping her. The doctors told my family that I would take six months to recover, but I got recovered in two months. I lost my vehicle in the accident, but I did not surrender myself to the situation. I manage to get a motorcycle from an angel person to drop my daughter off in the morning for her coaching class and would take another motorcycle of my nephew in the evening to bring her back home. I am thankful to god that he helped me in facing all odds coming my way," said the proud father Khan, whose elder daughter is doing B. Tech and two sons are in B.Com and HSC respectively.

A 60-year-old retired banker, who wishes to remain anonymous, said, “My daughter has completed her graduation from a dental college in Pune and now she wanted to do her post-graduation abroad. My son is already studying abroad and is doing an MBBS course. I am already bearing the expense of one and the addition of one more has now come in the line. The Visa formalities of my daughter are underway, but first I had to produce the requirement of Proof of Funds or Financial Capacity of Rs 25 lakh by depositing it in my account. It is evidentiary proof to show that she is able to not only pay the fee but also normal living expenses and others for the duration of her stay in the country. I have planned to sell out my flat (an additional one) in the city so that I could arrange for the deposit. True, I am running short of money, but I am not dejected by the situation. I prayed to the almighty to give me the strength to fulfil the needs and demands of my family and children."