A pat on the back of the officers who received the President's Medal

'Lokmat' initiative: Superintendent of Police Manish Kalwaniya and other four officials honored

Aurangabad:

Superintendent of Police (Rural), Manish Kalwaniya was honored with the Gallantry Medal by the President for eliminating five naxals during an anti-naxal operation carried out in Gadchiroli district. Apart from that, the President's Police Medal was announced to four officers for outstanding service. These President's medal awardees were felicitated with shawls, bouquets and certificates by Lokmat Editor-in-Chief Rajendra Darda. Lokmat executive director Karan Darda was present on this occasion.

Rajendra Darda honored Superintendent of Police Manish Kalwaniya for being honored with the Gallantry Medal for his outstanding performance in anti-Naxal operations in Gadchiroli district at a programme held at Lokmat Bhawan on Tuesday. Assistant Commandant of State Reserve Police Force Dilip Taware, Senior inspector of Jinsi police station Venkat Kendre, Inspector of wireless division Santosh Joshi and PSI Krishna Hiswankar were also honored for receiving the President's Police Medal. On this occasion, Rajendra Darda said, 'Lokmat' has always stood by the police officers and employees doing excellent service. It is working to give a pat on the back to the officials who work for the society. Darda said that it was a matter of great pride to receive the Shaurya Medal for remarkable performance in the Naxal-affected areas. He also wished other officers who received police medals for their future achievements. Lokmat editor Nandkishore Patil, Lokmat Samachar editor Amitabh Srivastava, Lokmat Times executive editor Yogesh Gole, Editor Premdas Rathod, Corporate public relations officer Dr Khushalchand Baheti, Lokmat assistant vice president (Recovery) Praveen Chopda were present on the occasion.

Everyone's contribution to the anti-Naxal campaign

Superintendent of Police Kalwaniya, who was awarded the gallantry medal for his performance in the anti-Naxal campaign, said that everyone in the police force has a contribution to make in this campaign. That is the reason for the success of the operation. Many have been martyred in the anti-Naxal campaign. Constantly seeing the museum that remembers such heros gave me inspiration. The honor given by Lokmat Group is important for us. Assistant commandant Dilip Taware highlighted the achievements of his service till date. Inspector Venkat Kendre also said that the outstanding performance in every area including the Naxal areas was honored in the form of the President's Police Medal.