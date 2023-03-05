AAC-CET to be held on Apr 16

Aurangabad: The State Common Entrance Test Cell (SCETC) will conduct Maharashtra Applied Arts and Crafts Common Entrance Test (MH-AAC-CET) on April 16 for the admissions to the undergraduate visual art and applied for arts courses.

The Cell released the syllabus for the 200 marks State level examination which will comprise four sections.

The questions will be based on ‘Design Practical, Object Drawing, Memory Drawing and Object Theory.

The 'Design Practical' section will have questions based on the development of creative expression, use of basic principles of design, effective use of colours and hues and aesthetic sense and creation of utility through design.

The questions in 'Object Drawing' will be asked on realistic rendering using the pencil of given man-made/ natural objects, drawing with reflect a proportion of object, appropriate placement of object drawing and light differentiation on objects.

In the 'Memory Drawing' section, students will be given the opportunity for the development of observation, memory and imagination, expression of latent sentiments and feelings in the mind and enhancement of capability of proportional sketching of incidents in daily life. The fourth section will have questions related to art, craft, design, colour and computer graphics and computer basics in this paper.