Aadhaar and Ayushman cards can now be made at GMCH

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Citizens can now avail services such as issuing new Aadhaar cards, correcting names on Aadhaar, generating Ayushman cards, creating ABHA cards, income certificates, and residence certificates directly at Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH). The Aadhaar Centre and Maha e-Seva Kendra were inaugurated on Tuesday at GMCH by dean Dr. Shivaji Sukre.

Medical superintendent Dr. Suchita Joshi, osd Dr. Suresh Harbade, and others were present at the inauguration.

Ayushman Bharat PM-JAY and Mahatma Jyotirao Phule Jan Arogya Yojana require documents such as Ayushman card, Aadhaar card, ration card, residence certificate, and a Tehsildar’s certificate. In the absence of these documents, beneficiaries face difficulties in availing treatment under these schemes.

Patients visiting GMCH and their relatives will now get all these facilities on the hospital premises. ABHA card generation will be provided free of cost. The GMCH administration has appealed to patients and their families to make use of these services.

Photo Caption:

Dean Dr. Shivaji Sukre inaugurating the Aadhaar Centre and Maha e-Seva Kendra at GMCH by cutting the ribbon, in the presence of medical superintendent Dr. Suchita Joshi and others.