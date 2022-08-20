Aadi gets Singapore school scholarship

Aurangabad, August 19: Aadi Srivastava, a student of Grade X, JITO Delhi Public School bagged 100% scholarship of Global Indian International School Singapore and has been awarded with the GIIS Bangalore Campus.

He attempted the scholarship along with Grade-10 preparation and cleared two rounds of written tests and personal interviews each. School pro-vice chairman Subhash Nahar, director Academics Nisha Sawhney and vice-principal Savitri Dakare congratulated Aadi.