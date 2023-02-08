AAP executive body declared

Aurangabad

The new executive body of the Aurangabad Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) was announced recently. The office bearers are president Dr Lalait Une, secretary Dr Suhas Rote, and treasurer Dr Prashant Chavan.

Around 200 members of the academy including Dr Rishikesh Thakare, Dr Rajendra Khade, Dr Nikhil Pathak, Dr Rajendra Vaidya, Dr Mandar Deshpande, Dr Prashant Jadhav, Dr Ganesh Kulkarni, Dr Sandhya Kondpalle, Dr Manjusha Sherkar, Dr Varsha Vaidya and others were present.

Dr Renu Boralkar was felicitated for being appointed as the member of the Indian Academy of Pediatrics. Dr Puja Zanwar, Dr Sagar Kulkarni, Dr Jagruti Nikam and others took efforts for the success of the programme.