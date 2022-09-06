Aarti of Lord Ganesh being performed by a robot

Aurangabad, Sep 6:

Metalman Auto Pvt ltd in Waluj MIDC is using robots to perform the aarti of Lord Ganpati. There is a huge crowd of devotees to witness the unique arti.

This company supplies chassis to Bajaj Auto Company. Works like welding, inspection and various other types of work are done using robots. Idol of Ganpati bappa is being installed in the company for the past several years. This year, the company officials put forward the idea of performing aarti with the use of a robot. The company's chief officer Shrikant Mundada took lead in this work. A scene of a robot performing the arti and distributing the prasad was depicted by the company. The aim behind this is to connect our customs, culture and spirituality with the advancement of science, said company officials.

The company has planted more than 12,000 trees in the last two-three years through CSR. Also, in the month of April, 500 to 600 bags of blood were donated by holding a blood donation camp. The company also holds free cataract operations in villages.