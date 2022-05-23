A’bad CS chapter takes part in 2-day regional conference; event concludes at Indore

Aurangabad, May 23: A Saptadash Sammelan and Western India Regional Conference of 17 chapters of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) situated in Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Chhattisgarh and Goa were organised at Indore in Madhya Pradesh, recently.

The theme of the two-day regional conference was ‘CS – Facilitator for Corporate Growth.’ More than 475 CS members participated. The importance of the CSs in SEBI capital market, company rules and various topics such as corporate taxation, corporate governance, opportunities as a registered valuer were discussed. A grand rally for 'Walk for Cause' was organised under the social awareness programme. A cultural programme was also organised.

ICSI president CS Devendra Deshpande, past president CS Ashish Garg, WIRC chairman CS Rajesh Tarpara, past chairman of WIRC CS Ashish Karodiya, Aurangabad Chapter chairperson CS Samrudhi Lunawat, past chairman CS Sagar Deo and other central and regional council members as well as CSs from the region were present.