A’bad makes history with 250 EVs booking simultaneously; 101 EV cars distributed

Aurangabad, March 14:

The city made history by booking 250 electric vehicles (EVs) simultaneously. Of them, 101 EV cars were distributed in a programme here on Monday.

Marathwada Auto Cluster launched ‘Aurangabad Mission Green Mobility (AMGM)-EV two months with the support of citizens to encourage the EV ecosystem and take the city and Marathwada on the EV map. The city has emerged as a leading industrial manufacturer and automobile hub in the State. The AMGM will help the city to become an EV hub.

Speaking at the programme, Managing director of Tata Motors Passengers Vehicles Ltd and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd Shailesh Chandra said that he was happy to see that AMGM members not only contributing as a member but also taking a lead to make the city green clean and pollution-free. He said that he feels honoured that Tata motors is a part of AMGM and proud to join the movement.

“I congratulate and am grateful to AMGM for taking a lead in the promotion of EV. This will set an ideal example for other States. Tata Motors is continuously working as the director of developing the electric mobility ecosystem. We hope that more and more people will join the ‘green wave’ while we bring the country together through ‘#EvolveToElectric.’ People’s attitude towards EVs is changing. Tata Motors has sold 20,000 EVs so far. This helped in reducing 10,000 metric tonnes of carbon emission which is equivalent to planting 1.50 lakh trees,” he added.

Speaking about AMGM, Ulhas Gawali said that National Green Tribunal imposed some restrictions on the city during the last few years due to pollution, so the Mission was launched to take a lead along with the State Government.

He said that the Mission was kicked off two months ago to promote and propagate pollution-free e-vehicles. “The mission received tremendous response from the people in a short span of time. After the first phase of cars, we are trying to bring electric two, three-wheelers and buses on the roads of the city in the first phase,” he added.

Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) administrator Astik Kumar Pandey and commissioner of police Nikhil Gupta were the chief guests for the programme. The AMC administrator said that the Aurangabad Smart City is implementing an EV policy.

“A total of 60 new electric buses will be brought in the city. More than 200 charging stations are will be installed here for EVs,” he asserted.

Rajlaxmi Lodha made an introductory speech while Satish Lodha proposed a vote of thanks.

Ram Bhogale, Mansingh Pawar, Shivprasad Jaju, Prasad Kokil, Ashish Garde, Rishi Bagla, Muneesh Sharma, Girdhar Singeriya, Prashant Deshpande, Sachin Muley, Abhay Hanchanal, Manish Dhoot were present.

-