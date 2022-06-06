Abdul Aziz passes away
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: June 6, 2022 11:25 PM2022-06-06T23:25:02+5:302022-06-06T23:31:45+5:30
Aurangabad, June 6: Abdul Aziz Abdul Ameen Ahmed, a resident of Ranmastpura-Jinsi passed away on Monday evening. He was ...
Aurangabad, June 6:
Abdul Aziz Abdul Ameen Ahmed, a resident of Ranmastpura-Jinsi passed away on Monday evening.
He was buried at the graveyard adjacent to Kali Masjid at 10 pm today. He was 70 and leaves behind wife, three sons and two daughters. Abdul Aziz was the cousin of social worker Abdul Rafique.Open in app