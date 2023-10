Abdul Irshad passes away

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Abdul Irshad Abdul Gaffar alias Babbu Bhai (45, Asifiya Colony) passed away, at 7 pm, on Tuesday. His Namaz-e-Janaza was performed at Jama Masjid, Buddhilane and burial took place at Cheetakhana Gabarstan. He leaves behind wife, one son and three daughters.