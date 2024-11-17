Abdul Sattar challenges Uddhav Sena

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Abdul Sattar challenged Uddhav Sena to seek votes based on development instead of caste and religion. He said he works for people and earns their votes. Sattar claimed he would win again and become the district’s Guardian Minister. He added that PM Modi assured him of this during a rally in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

Shinde Sena candidate Abdul Sattar criticized Uddhav Thackeray for not working as Chief Minister for two years. He said they removed him due to his inaction. Sattar accused a BJP leader from Bhokardan of calling him Aurangzeb and questioned Raosaheb Danve about disrespectful remarks on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. He asked if this reflected their culture. The meeting was attended by several leaders and dignitaries including municipal chairperson Ashabi Tadvi, Samadhan Tayde, Shriram Chaudhary, taluka chief Prabhakar Kale, Surekha Tayde, Sushila Ingle and other party workers.