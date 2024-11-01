Abdul Sattar receives jolt from Election Commission!

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Following a complaint that the candidate's property information was concealed while filing his nomination for the assembly elections, the Election Commission (EC), through an email, has ordered the District Collector and the Returning Officer of Sillod to submit a report within 24 hours. This has created a stir in the district. Meanwhile, all eyes are now set on what report the administration will submit to the election administration.

The Minority Development and Marketing Minister in the Shinde government, Abdul Sattar Abdul Nabi, filed his nomination for the Sillod-Soyegaon assembly constituency. Social activist Mahesh Shankarpelli complained to the EC, citing 16 issues related to discrepancies in the affidavit submitted by the aspirant. According to his complaint, Sattar's affidavits contained false, misleading, and deceptive information, therefore, his nomination should be rejected. The EC has taken notice of this, raising discussions about whether Sattar's candidacy might be at risk ahead of the elections.

Through the office of the Chief Electoral Officer in Maharashtra, instructions were sent through an email to the District Collector and the officer concerned on November 1 (morning), stating that "Considering the directives from the Election Commission of India, appropriate action should be taken promptly, and a report of the actions taken should be submitted to the office within 24 hours." Everyone is now keenly watching what decision will be taken regarding this matter.

Criminal case to be filed

The complainant, Shankarapelli, said that a criminal case would soon be filed in the Civil and Criminal Court in Sillod, as per the provisions of the People Representatives Act, 1950. He also mentioned that if the officials do not make a final decision by November 4, he will approach the High Court for redress. Shankarapelli is hopeful that the candidate’s candidacy will be disqualified in this case.