Abdul Wahed Farooqui honoured with state award

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Urdu journalist Abdul Wahed Farooqui was honoured with the Maharashtra State Urdu Sahitya Academy Award by the Department of Minority Affairs, State Government. The award was presented to him in a programme held at Mumbai recently, in recognition of his contribution in the field of Urdu journalism. The Minority Minister Manikrao Kokate presented the award to him. Farooqui has been editing an Urdu weekly since 2014.