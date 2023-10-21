Abdul Wahed Qazi passes away

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Abdul Wahed Faizuddin Qazi, who had been studying in Australia for the last one year passed away recently. He was 24.

Qazi's Namaz-e-Janaza and burial took place in Australia on Saturday.

His Ghaibana Namaz-E-Janaza was performed at Basra Masjid in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar on Saturday. Wahed Qazi was the grandson of renowned poet and former MP of the district late Qazi Saleem.