Abdul Wahed Qazi passes away
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: October 21, 2023 07:00 PM 2023-10-21T19:00:03+5:30 2023-10-21T19:00:03+5:30
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Abdul Wahed Faizuddin Qazi, who had been studying in Australia for the last one year passed away ...
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Abdul Wahed Faizuddin Qazi, who had been studying in Australia for the last one year passed away recently. He was 24.
Qazi's Namaz-e-Janaza and burial took place in Australia on Saturday.
His Ghaibana Namaz-E-Janaza was performed at Basra Masjid in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar on Saturday. Wahed Qazi was the grandson of renowned poet and former MP of the district late Qazi Saleem.Open in app