Abdul Wahed Qazi passes away

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: October 21, 2023 07:00 PM 2023-10-21T19:00:03+5:30 2023-10-21T19:00:03+5:30

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Abdul Wahed Faizuddin Qazi, who had been studying in Australia for the last one year passed away ...

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Abdul Wahed Faizuddin Qazi, who had been studying in Australia for the last one year passed away recently. He was 24.

Qazi's Namaz-e-Janaza and burial took place in Australia on Saturday.

His Ghaibana Namaz-E-Janaza was performed at Basra Masjid in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar on Saturday. Wahed Qazi was the grandson of renowned poet and former MP of the district late Qazi Saleem.

