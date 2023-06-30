Ram Charan, Upasana name their daughter Klin Kaara Konidela

On June 20, Ram Charan and Upasana welcomed their daughter. After 11 years of marriage, the pair embraced parenting and are ecstatic about their little child. The newborn girl's naming and cradle ceremony was held today at Upasana's home in Hyderabad The couple named their daughter Klin Kaara Konidela.

Chiranjeevi shared a photo of the family from the naming ceremony. Without revealing the face of the little one, he wrote, “And the baby’s name is ‘Klin Kaara Konidela'.” He further explained, “Taken from the Lalitha Sahasranama Nama.. ‘Klin Kaara’ represents an Embodiment of Nature.. Encapsulates the supreme power of divine Mother ‘Shakthi’.. and has a powerful ring and vibration to it.”

The couple also made their first appearance as a family of three on June 23. Addressing the press, the RRR star said that the little one looks like him. Later, in a statement, Ram revealed that they would reveal the name of their daughter on her 21st day.