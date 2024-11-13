Abeda Ansari passes away

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

A former corporator of Sharif Colony, Abeda Mohammed Mustafa Ansari, died of old age, today morning. She was 88.

Her Namaz-e-Janaza was prayed at Arfat Masjid (in Sharif Colony) and the burial took place in the graveyard adjacent to the mosque.

She is survived by three sons, three daughters and an extended family.

An active Congress member popularly known as ‘Abeda Appa’ was elected as a corporator in 1995. She was the vice-president of NGO, Janjagran Samiti of Maharashtra. She was the mother of the vice president of the state’s Congress minority cell Yusuf Ansari and the grandmother of the Congress disability cell’s district president Mudassir Ansari.