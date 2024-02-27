Abhijeet clears CS-Professional exam

February 27, 2024

Abhijeet clears CS-Professional exam

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Abhijeet Balaji Solanke has qualified CS-Professional examination. The Institute of Company Secretary of India (ICSI) has recently declared the result of CS programs. He is the son of newspaper vendor Balaji Solanke.

