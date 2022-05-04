Abhishek mahotsav of Munisuvranath held

Aurangabad, May 4:

An abhishek mahotsav of Munisuvranath Bhagwan was held at the Munisuvranath Bhagwan temple, Atishay Kshetra, Paithan in the presence of hundreds of Jain devotees on Shani Amavasya recently. Acharya Mayanksagarji Maharaj was specially present on the occasion. The activities were broadcasted live through zoom app, Facebook and Jinvani channel.

The panchamrit abhishek of Munisuvranath Bhagwan was performed using water, mango, grape and orange juice and coconut water. Devotees from all over the country participated in the cultural programmes.

During the discourse Acharya Mayanksagarji said, devotion towards god and service of mankind purifies our soul. One must always show respect, modesty and be humble towards other living beings. Mahotsav president Mahavir Badjate, trustee Vilas Pahade, treasurer Vijay Papdiwal, Jaikumar Bakliwal and other devotees were present.