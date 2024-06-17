About a lakh aspirants applied for 754 positions in police department

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The much-anticipated police recruitment process for thousands of young men and women in the state is finally set to commence on June 19. A total of 17,471 positions across the state will be filled through this recruitment drive. A whopping 97,835 candidates have applied for the 754 positions in various sections of the police department within the district. Out of these, 19,433 are female candidates who will be making every effort to succeed in this recruitment.

The process will be conducted in three phases: a physical test, a written exam, and a skill test. Even highly educated youths are trying their luck in this recruitment with hopes of securing a government job. To ensure the transparency of the recruitment process, the entire event will be recorded with CCTV cameras and independent cameras on the grounds. Besides, this year, radio frequency identification (RFID) technology will be used to ensure the selection of suitable candidates, said Commissioner of Police (CP) Sandip Patil. He urged candidates to contact the police control room immediately if anyone tries to offer inducements. The Superintendent of Police (SP) Manish Kalwaniya, Superintendent of Police (SP, Railway) Swati Bhor, Deputy Commissioner Sheelwant Nandedkar, and Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Subhash Bhujang were also present on the occasion.

Contingency plans for rain disruptions

If the physical tests cannot be conducted due to rain, a new date will be provided. If some candidates are required to be present at multiple locations for different positions on the same day, an alternative date will be given to those candidates. Besides, biometric attendance will be used to prevent impersonation.

Call for support from charitable organisations

Candidates from across the state are expected to arrive in the city a day before the recruitment. In response to a query raised by the newspaper, considering the issues faced in previous recruitments and the potential problems due to rain this year, the commissioner of police said, he has called upon charitable organisations to come forward and render assistance. Candidates are advised to arrive a day earlier to avoid any difficulties. On the day of recruitment, refreshments, doctors, and ambulances will be available, he said. Besides, the SP Kalwania assured that candidates could stay at Kailas Shilpa until dawn if needed.