Absconding youth involved in molestation held after 2 months

Aurangabad, Sept 13:

The Mukundwadi police, on Monday night, arrested a youth, who was wanted in a case of molestation and cheating on a woman for Rs 1.08 lakh under the pretext of marrying her, after two months. The accused has been identified as Rajesh Vijay Ingle (32, Jaibhavaninagar-Mukundwadi).

Meanwhile, when produced in court, the judicial magistrate first class (JMFC) S M Bohra awarded police custody remand (PCR) to the accused till September 15. The assistant government pleader Bhagwat Kakade represented the state government.

According to the complaint lodged by a 37-year-old victim, the accused Rajesh was a distant relative and she got introduced to him in 2018 through a mobile conversation. The accused claimed that he is in love and proposed to her for marriage. He also went to meet the victim in Mumbai. Rajesh had told her that he works as a mechanical engineer in one company.

The complaint further stated that Rajesh has taken a mobile handset and Rs 1.08 lakh from her citing various reasons. She had come to meet the accused at his home in Aurangabad. There was nobody in his house. Taking advantage of the situation, the accused molested her. She learnt that the accused was married, but the court case is going on. Hence Rajesh assured the victim of marrying her after the final decision of the court. When the victim pestered him for the marriage, he started avoiding her. The victim realised that she has been cheated. Hence she told Rajesh to return her money. As a result, the accused refused to marry her and also avoided taking her phone calls. Hence the victim contacted the police and registered the complaint.