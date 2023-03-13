Absence of testing track in Karodi disappoints vehicle-owners

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The vehicle owners demanded to arrange the testing of driving skills, in the track built in the city RTO office, before issuing permanent licenses to vehicle owners. They underlined that presently they had to go to Shajapur-Karodi to appear for testing.

It may be noted that the vehicle track for testing the driving ability of persons driving the vehicle, before issuing a permanent license, exists in the RTO office near Railway Station in the city. However, the track is of no use due to the parking of seized vehicles. These vehicles are rusting and turning into scrap. As a result, the officials conduct the testing at Sajapur-Karodi, 15 km away from the city. Ironically, there is no track in Karodi then the applicants are told to give their driving test on the earthen belt.

According to Raju B, he had given the driving test for a permanent license. The earthen track in Karodi was stressful for me. Hence the testing should be done in the city only, he said.