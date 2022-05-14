ABVP demands drinking water in Bamu

Aurangabad, May 14:

The members of Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) demanded to make available purified water for students.

A delegation met registrar Dr Jaishree Suryavanshi on Saturday and informed her that students who are pursuing practicals of postgraduate courses, Ph D and M Phil research or studying in the library have to wander here and there for drinking.

The ABVP office-bearers said that the academic departments facing water scarcity. The temperature of the city has also risen. The departments have coolers but cannot be used them.

The students' wing threatened to launch an agitation if the administration does not take steps to solve water problem. ABVP’s Nagesh Galande, Ranjit Khatke, Madhav Shinde, Umakant Pachanl and others were present.