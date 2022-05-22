ABVP demands to hang murder

Aurangabad, May 22:

A 19 years old girl was brutally murdered by a jilted lover over one-sided love for her in the Deogiri College area on Sunday. Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) condemned the incident and demanded that the murderer should be hanged. They organised a march from Ahilyadevi Holkar Chowk to Kranti Chowk and shouted slogans of we want justice. The agitators paid home to the victim. Nagesh Galande, Sneha Parik, Rishikesh Keakan, Omkar Devre, Mayur Kathar, Abhishek Gavde, Gayatri Raut, Mayuri Devre and others participated in the march.