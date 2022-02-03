Academic audit inspection of colleges on war-footing

Aurangabad, Feb 3:

The academic audit (AA) inspection of the registered colleges is on war-footing within the jurisdiction of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu). The university audit process began two years ago but it was pending because of Covid. AA of 69 colleges was completed so far.

The AA of the remaining institutes would be completed by February 15 under the chairmanship of retired vice-chancellors and Pro-VCs. Colleges are worried to face AA because of the unavailability of infrastructure.

Around 310 colleges registered for the inspection. A total of four committees were set up for the inspection. Each committee has four members including two external. The validity of the audit certificate is for three years. The experts team verifies infrastructure, facilities and teachers recruitment. Several colleges were accorded recently. Some colleges which got low grades have submitted objections that are being verified.