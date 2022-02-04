ACB arrests PI while accepting bribe

Aurangabad, Feb 4:

Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Friday arrested a city traffic police inspector (PI) red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 5,000 for transporting sand from the Waluj jurisdiction. The arrested PI has been identified as Janardan Subhash Salunkhe (42). The process of registering a case in Waluj police station till late night.

Salunkhe demanded a monthly amount of Rs 5,000 to a sand contractor for transporting sand from Waluj jurisdiction. However, the contractor lodged a complaint in ACB. After confirming the facts, ACB PI Sandeep Rajput and his team laid a trap and arrested PI Salunkhe red-handed while accepting the bribe. The action was executed under the guidance of SP Rahul Khade, ASP Vishal Khambe, Dy.SP Rupchand Waghmare by PI Rajput, constable Rajendra Joshi, Subhash Desai, Kevalsingh Gusinge, Milind Ipar, Changdev Bagul and others.