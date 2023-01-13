ACB nabs engineer for taking bribe of Rs 5,000

Aurangabad:

The anti-corruption bureau (ACB) caught red-handed an assistant engineer from the Department of Water Resources (DoWR) while accepting a bribe of

Rs 5,000 from his sub-ordinate to cancel a show-cause notice. The name of the accused is Budhbushan Sukhdev Dabhade (31). He was the assistant engineer in Galhati Medium Project, Shahapur Section in Ambad tehsil of Jalna District. The Cantonment police have registered a case against him.

According to the complainant, Dabhade issued a show-cause notice to one of his office subordinates for his wrong behaviour. He demanded a bribe of Rs 5,000 to cancel the notice. The victim was in no mood to grease the palm of Dabhade. Hence he lodged a complaint against him. Acting upon the plaint, the ACB police inspector Sandeep Rajput, head constable Balu Thorat, Dattatray Horkate and Kevalsingh Ghusingh laid a trap in the Cantonment area and caught Dabhade red-handed. The action was taken under the guidance of ACB’s superintendent of police (SP) Sandeep Atole, additional SP Vishal Khambe and deputy superintendent (DySP) Maruti Pandit.

Meanwhile, the ACB-SP appealed to the public servant working in various government offices to contact the ACB if any of their superiors demand bribe money from them. The office will take appropriate action against them.