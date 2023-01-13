Accepting friend request of lady on social media risked Rs 30 lakh to businessman

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad:

Accepting a friend request of an unidentified woman on social media proved dearer to an aged businessman from the city as he complained of being cheated for Rs 30 lakh. Meanwhile, the Cyber Cell laid a trap and arrested the accused Santosh Suresh Lodha (38, Godavari Colony, Vaijapur), who was speaking to the victim in a woman’s voice, so far.

According to the complaint lodged by Shahgunj’s prominent businessman Nemichand Bhutada (name changed) he received a friend request from a woman named Vinal Jain on his Facebook. He accepted it. The duo became friends and started to chat. They also exchanged telephone numbers and would use to chat frequently with each other on Whatsapp. Vinal shared her beautiful picture with Nemichand, who then got mesmerised and fell in love with her. Nemichand and Vinal started to speak for long durations on cell phones. They also shared nude pictures with each other. Later on, Vinal told Nemichand that she has sustained a heavy loss in the business and she is thinking of ending her life. She sought financial help from Nemichand. The businessman agreed to support her. She also informed Nemichand that her maternal cousin Santosh Lodha will come to collect the money. Hence Lodha collected Rs 5 lakh from Nemichand in August 2022. Later on, he again collected Rs 7 lakh from Nemichand in Pune. The lady continues to blackmail the businessman emotionally. He then deposited Rs 20,000 in Lodha's bank account. Ironically, the blackmailing of Nemichand did not stop.

The businessman further stated that he had given Rs 12.20 lakh to Lodha at different places like Aurangpura, Gulmandi and Shahgunj. In this way, Nemichand gave Rs 24.40 lakh to Lodha.

When the lady again demanded money on January 9, Nemichand then gave his wife’s diamond bangle of valuing Rs 6 lakh to Lodha in Pune.

Daughter helped bust racket

The businessman’s daughter is highly educated and she noticed that her father was tense for the past many days. She took her father into confidence and asked the reason. Nemichand got emotional but shared partial information with her telling her that he has been cheated for lakhs of rupees. The daughter then reached the Cyber cell with her father. Seeing his hesitation, the cops counselled Nemichand, who then shared the real story with them.

Trap in Shahgunj

The accused Lodha was facing problems in selling the diamond bangle. He told Nemichand that he is arriving in the city to return the bangle and collect cash Rs 3 lakh from him on Thursday night, but he did not turn up. Later on, Lodha said that he will reach Nemichand’s house in Shahgunj on Friday at 6 am.

Acting upon the complaint, the Cyber Cell inspector Praveena Yadav, API Amol Satodkar, PSI Rahul Chavan, along with Amol Deshmukh, Mahesh Ugle, Jayashree Phuke, Sham Gaikwad, Vaibhav Waghchoure, Kalpana Jambotkar, Radha Kaluse, Isaac Kamble and Pravin Kurhade laid the trap in Shahgunj area and arrested Santosh Lodha after he entered the house of Nemichand. The deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Aparna Gite was constantly in touch with the cell during the whole operation. The police have recovered the diamond bangle, mobile phone and cash Rs 16,000 from the accused. The police inspector Praveena Yadav is investigating the case.