Accident at construction site; case filed against contractor and owner

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Two workers were seriously injured in an accident at a three-storey building construction site after being forced to plaster an outer wall without any safety equipment. The incident took place around 1 pm on Saturday.

Based on a complaint by an injured worker, Satara Police have registered a case against the house owner and two contractors. The accused have been identified as house owner Arun Hiremath (Plot No. 52, Kanchannagar), and contractors Hitendra Mehta (Mutha) and Aleem Patel (Jambhali, Paithan tehsil). According to complainant Amol Salve (Galli No. 4, Rahulanagar), he was working as a mason on the building site for the last two months. While plastering the back wall of the third floor, he and fellow worker Sarvdevkumar Chandreshwar Prasad were standing on wooden scaffolding, which suddenly broke. Both fell down, leaving Salve with severe head injuries and fractures to both shoulders. The complaint states that the owner and contractors failed to provide any safety gear, which led to the accident. Satara Police are conducting further investigation.