Accident due due to pressure on driver - conductor

Aurangabad, Jan 9:

Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) Latur - Aurangabad bus met an accident on Latur - Ambejogai Road as the driver and conductor were forcibly sent on the trip against their will, alleged the MSRTC employees on strike. However, the MSRTC officers denied the allegation and clarified that both of them had resumed the service for the past many days.

Driver Subhash Gaikwad and conductor Chandrashekhar Patil left for Latur from Cidco Bus Stand on Saturday at 3 pm. While returning from Latur, the met an accident, in which, conductor Patil died.

The employees on strike alleged that both the employees were sent on the trip against their will. They were not willing to work. However, depot manager Laxman Lokhande clarified that Gaikwad had joined the service from December 12 and Patil on November 27. They were not sent forcibly, he said.