Accident on Kannad-Vaijapur road;

Lokmat News Network

Kannad:

On Monday morning January 12th, a tragic accident occurred on the Kannad-Vaijapur road near Banshendra-Sirjagaon, where a motorcycle collided with a lemon tree, killing two young men instantly. The deceased have been identified as Shubham Ramesh Sonawane (23) and Ratan Balu Divekar (21), both residents of Rail-Kanvakawati, Kannad.

The duo had attended the wedding of Ratan Divekar’s niece in Shirdi on Sunday, January 11th. While returning to Kannad at night on their motorcycle (MH 20 GT 7620), the bike reportedly lost balance near Banshendra-Sirjagaon and hit a lemon tree. Both sustained serious injuries. The exact time of the accident at night is not yet confirmed.

On receiving information in the morning, local villagers took the injured to Kannad Rural Hospital, where medical officer Dr Manisha Gite examined them and declared both dead. It is believed that since the victims were lying by the roadside unnoticed, they did not receive timely medical care, leading to their deaths.

Shubham Sonawane was married a year ago and is survived by his wife, mother, and brother. Ratan Divekar is survived by his parents. The Kannad city police have registered a case of accidental death, and further investigation is underway.

Photo: