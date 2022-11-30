Accident on Mondha Naka flyover

Aurangabad

A speeding car rammed into a tractor on Mondha Naka flyover on Wednesday at around 1 am. However, no losses of lives were reported in the accident but the front part of the car was damaged badly.

A tractor was going from Akashwani towards Amarpreet Chowk. On the flyover, the excel of the tractor was broken due to which its speed was reduced. Suddenly, a speeding car coming from behind rammed into the tractor. The passengers in the car were saved as the airbags in the car were blown. The nearby residents ran and took the passengers out of the car. On receiving the information, Osmanpura police station PI Geeta Bagwade and other officers rushed to the spot. The car was taken aside and the traffic was regularized.