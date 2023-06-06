Accolades to Riverdal students in Kruu
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: June 6, 2023 07:10 PM 2023-06-06T19:10:02+5:30 2023-06-06T19:10:02+5:30
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:
Riverdale High School has been awarded by Kruu, an international platform which conducts project-based learning competition around the world, for being one of the top 60 schools in India in creating innovative ideas and imparting them to the students.
A total of 300 students from Riverdale submitted their projects at this platform and eighty students received certificate of merit. Principal, academic head and all teaching staff congratulated the successful students.