Accolades to Riverdal students in Kruu

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Riverdale High School has been awarded by Kruu, an international platform which conducts project-based learning competition around the world, for being one of the top 60 schools in India in creating innovative ideas and imparting them to the students.

A total of 300 students from Riverdale submitted their projects at this platform and eighty students received certificate of merit. Principal, academic head and all teaching staff congratulated the successful students.