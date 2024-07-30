Accountant booked for cheating company at Rs 11.25 L

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: An accountant of the fertilizer company of Waluj for embezzling the wages of the resigned workers and payment of goods sales. He cheated the employer to the tune of Rs 11.25 lakh.

There is Agricon Fertilizers company in Kamalpur shivar of Waluj. Kiran Kailas Gayke (36) is a branch manager while Vishal Tupe works in the accountant and human resource department of the company.

Vishal was handling responsibilities like keeping account of collected amount from fertilizer shops, financial transactions of the company and paying bills of the workers.

He had collected Rs 7,000 from vendor Dhaneshwar Krishi Kendra and Rs 12,000 each from Samarth Krishi Seva Kendra, Yogesh Krishi Kendra and Deepak Krishi Seva.

Anil More and Ananta Checke worked in the company for some days and later resigned. The accountant withdrew their salary personally. Vishal opened ex-workers' fake bank accounts and also collected ATM cards with fake signatures to withdraw their payment.

He used to siphon off money of the ex-employees with ATM cards. He showed this payment to the company owners along with other employees' salaries.

The accused committed irregularities by withdrawing Rs 5.57 lakh from the fake account of Ananta Checke and Rs 5.24 lakh from the account of Anil More. He also kept Rs 43,000 with him after collecting from the goods sales. He cheated the fertilizer company at Rs 11.25 lakh. A case was registered with the police against Vishal following the directives of the court.