Accused ASI in woman’s suicide case is at large

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, Sept 4:

Savita Deepak Kale (Mandva, Gangapur) immolated herself at police commissionerate on Thursday afternoon. The police have arrested four accused including her husband on the charges of abetting for suicide. However, the fifth accused of the case and the then ASI of Waluj police station, Narayan Gayake is still at large.

On behalf of the accused, ASI Gayake had threatened the victim. The concerned duty officer of Waluj police station has registered the details in the station dairy. Hence, a strong evidence is available against Gayake now, the sources said.

Savita had immolated herself, when she visited at police commissionerate to lodge a complaint against her husband Deepak Kale, her neighbours Sangeeta Shelke, her husband Ashok Shelke, son Gokul Shelke and ASI Gayake for meting mental and physical torture. Similarly, she also mentioned the name of ASI Gayake in her complaint. The Begumpura police arrested the four accused but Gayake is still at large.

The brother of the deceased alleged that Gayake used to pressurize the victim. When a non-cognizable offence was registered against her with the Waluj police station, he pressurized the police to convert it in cognizable offence, the complainant alleged.

The case in the death of Savita Kale was registered on September 2. At that time Gayake was on duty at Kranti Chowk police station. When he came to know about it, he went missing without apply for leave in the police station. The police are searching for him.