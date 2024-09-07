Accused demands money to remove board from encroached plot

Chhatrapati Sambhajiangar: A man grabbed a plot in the Mitmita area and put his name board on it. When the original owner contacted him, the man threatening owner to sell the plot at a low price or pay him money.

The name of the accused is Yogesh Punjahari Tupe Patil (Mitmita) and a case was registered against him in Cantonment Police Station. Kishor Ashok Maredia (50) lodged a complaint in this case.

In the complaint, he stated that his father, who retired from Deogiri College, purchased a plot measuring 1,501 square feet in Padegaon. He started receiving calls from Kishor on January 21, making inquiries regarding land purchases.

Due to suspicion, when he went and inspected the plot on March 18, there was a board with the name of Nath Builder on the plot.

Tupe's mobile number was also mentioned on the board. Then, the accused also claimed to have the documents. When Kishor removed the board, Tupe tried to grab the land by placing another board.

Kishore submitted an application with the Police Commissionerate in this matter, a case was registered against Tupe at the Cantonment Police Station.

Fake man presented as owner in another case

In another case, an attempt was made to grab the land in the sub-registrar's office by presenting someone else in the name of the original landowner. A case was registered against Anil Jagannath Ahire, Rahul Sureshinde and Shashikant Ramrao Adhav at City Chowk Police Station.

Sagar Laxman Talekar (35) owns a plot in Tisgaon. The accused created fake documents and did a sale deed by presenting a fake person as Sagars’ father. They tried to grab the plot of Talekar in connivance with the registry section officer, talathi and Mandal officers.