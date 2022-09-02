Accused duping Lenskart of Rs 93L arrested

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, Sept 2:

The city cyber police arrested the manager of Lenskart Solutions Pvt Ltd Company for Rs 93 lakh by transferring the funds of the company directly to his account. The police found the fraudster after a year. When the accused was produced before the court, he was remanded in police custody till September 6, informed crime branch ACP Vishal Dhume.

A case was registered with the cyber police station in 2021 that the manager of Lenskart Company showroom at Nirala Bazar, Mayur Uttam Deshmukh duped the company of Rs 93 lakh by transferring the funds in his account. The police had arrested his accomplice Damodhar Gawai but Deshmukh was at large.

Since then, investigating officer Gautam Patare was tracing him. The police manage to trace Deshmukh through technical evidence and arrested him.

The police action was executed by Pi Patare, API Amol Satodkar, PSI Rahul Chavan, constables Gokul Kutarwade, Amol Sontakke, Sushant Shelke, Ram Kakde, Amol Deshmukh, Abhilash Chaudhary, Pravin Kurhade, Vaibhav Waghchaure, Sangeeta Dube and Sonali Wadnere.

What was the cheating?

Accused Deshmukh sold the spectacles of the company without using the bar codes of the company. He used fake bar codes to transfer the online payment to his own account. Instead of depositing the money in the company’s account, he transferred the online payment amount by the customers to his own account.