Accused first inebriated minor girl, raped

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The Satara police booked six accused of raping a 14-year-old girl continuously for six months, on Thursday. The entire city was shocked by this heinous incident. On Friday, some more shocking facts came to the fore. The accused used to blackmail her and they even forcibly inebriated her. When she become unconscious, they used to rape her. They used to call her out of her house at midnight and raped her in the deserted place near the Deolai area.

The girl lived with her father and old grandmother. She came in contact with a boy in October, last year. Then he raped her and shot the video of the act. He then blackmailed her threatening to make the video viral in her school area and then raped her on several occasions. Later, his friends also blackmailed her and raped her for the past six months.

She tried to tell her family members about her misery, but she was afraid. Her mother is mentally challenged and stayed at her brother’s house. Hence, the girl stayed with her father and grandmother. She tried to tell her father but there was very less communication between them.

The accused were drug addicts and also one of them has a criminal background. They even administer drugs to the girl and then raped her. She even tried to run away from the house on May 18. The police traced her at Railway Station and then the whole shocking incident came to the fore. The police will collect all the technical evidence at the crime spots.

Meanwhile, when the accused came to know that the matter has gone to the police destroyed the video clips from their mobile phones.

Out of the six accused, the police have arrested three accused so far and also took two minor boys into custody. They also seized their mobile phones. PSI Vandana Mule recorded the statement of the victim. Under the guidance of DCP Sheelwant Nandedkar, a team led by PI Prashant Potdar is further investigating the case.

Accused remanded in PC

Sessions Judge Atul Ubale remanded the accused in police custody till June 13. The accused are Akshay Prakash Chavan (19, Dongaon Tanda, Paithan), Shaikh Bablu Shaikh Latif alias Asim Pathan (24, Jamalnagar, Deolai) and Rameshwar Ambadas Gaikwad (22, Aloknagar, Beed By-pass). Assistant public prosecutor B R Loya appeared for the prosecution.