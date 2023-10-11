Accused in Adarsh scam finally arrested after 4 months

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The manager of the Adarsh Nagari Sahakari Patsanstha and one of the prime accused in the Adarsh scam amounting to Rs 202 crore, Devidas Sakharam Adhane (52, N-11) was finally arrested after four months.

The police received the information that Adhane was coming to the city to meet his relatives and they laid a trap and arrested him on Wednesday morning. During interrogation, he confessed that he used to give annual bribes to some of the officers of the deputy registrar’s office.

Two cases related to Adarsh Scam were registered with the Cidco police station on July 11 and Adhane was at large since then. The police could not find his whereabouts even after his wife was arrested. The special investigating team was searching for it. Under the guidance of DCP Aparna Gitay, ACP Dhananjay Patil and PI Sambhaji Pawar were constantly trying to trace him.

The police on receiving the information that he was coming to the city laid a trap and arrested him in the Delhi Gate area at around 8 am.

Adhane stayed at various religious places like Pandharpur, Alandi, Dehu and Trambakeshwar during this period. He did not possess a mobile phone either. He had written important phone numbers with him and he used to contact them whenever necessary from others’ phones.