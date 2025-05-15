Ace Academy CBSE School shines in X CBSE

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: ACE Academy CBSE School recorded excellent results in class X CBSE Board Exam.

The school toppers included Sarthak Rathod, Avani Kulkarni, and Kaivalya Ghayat. The vice-president of Mula Education Society Udayan Gadakh, director Dr Subhash Devdhe Patil, Dr Nivedita Gadakh, joint secretary Dr Vinayak Deshmukh and principal Dr Ganesh Tarate congratulated the meritorious students and the staff for their efforts.