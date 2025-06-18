Ace Academy felicitates CBSE Class X Toppers

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Ace Academy, Chikalthana felicitated CBSE X examination top achievers of 2024-25, recently. Director of Mula Education Society (MES) Dr Subhash Devdhe Patil inaugurated the programme. Principal Dr Ganesh Tarate welcomed all. The top three students Sarthak Rathod, Avni Kulkarni and Kaiwalya Ghayat along with their parents were honoured. The other meritorious students Varuni Joshi, Rudrani Sulakshane, Ayush Mishra, Sarthak Mhaske, Prathamesh Shastri, Vedant Phulare, Yash Mahale, Alekh Jadhav, Akshara Malkhede were also felicitated. Vice-president of MES Udayan Gadakh, director Dr Nivedita Gadakh, joint secretary Dr Vinayak Deshmukh congratulated the achievers. Students Tanmay Shelke, Shravani Poojari, Rutuja Shinde and Sarthak Mate anchored the event. Teacher Inderpreet Kaur proposed a vote of thanks.