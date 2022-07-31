Ace Academy students shine in CBSE 10th

Aurangabad, July 30:

Ace Academy School, Aurangabad, of Mula Education Institute (MEI) achieved bright success in the CBSE class 10th examination. Five students each passed in the first class and second class and 23 passed with distinction.

Pratik Holgade (95.67%) secured the first position in the school followed by Piyush Sharma (94.67%) and Sayli Pote (93.67%). Pratik and Aditya Sirsalkar secured 100 marks in English. MEI founder Yashwantrao Gadakh, former minister of state Shankarrao Gadakh, vice-president of MEI Udayan Gadakh, director Dr Subhash Devdhe Patil, secretary Uttamrao Londhe, principal Inderpreet Kaur Kaushal, all teaching staff congratulated the successful students.