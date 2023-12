Acharya Prasannasagar completes 500 fasts

Aurangabad:

Acharya Prasannasagar Maharaj has completed his 557 days of Singhanishkridit Vrat and 500 fasts of Maun Vrat on December 2. Bhaktambar Deepotsav and Mahaparna Utsav has been organized on behalf of devotees from all over the country including Aurangabad on the completion of the fast on January 27, 2023.

Acharya Prasannasagar is the only saint who performed this penance. Till now, he has performed more than 3800 fasts in his lifetime. At present Gurudev is engrossed in solitary meditation at Lord Parasnath Tok of Sammed Shikharji. Meanwhile the devotees are performing Jinshashstra Naam Puja, Kalash Abhishek, Shantidhara and Guru Bhakti every day.