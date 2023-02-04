BMC Budget 2023: Approximately 990 km of roads have been concretised till January

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: February 4, 2023 12:22 PM 2023-02-04T12:22:46+5:30 2023-02-04T12:22:51+5:30

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said that approximately 990 km of roads have been concretised till January while orders have been given to concretise 210 km of roads

BMC commissioner and state-appointed administrator Iqbal Singh Chahal  tabled BMC`s annual Budget for the FY 2023-24. The Budget estimates for the financial year 2023-24 are proposed at Rs 52,619.07 crore which exceeds the Budget estimates for 2022-23 by 14.52 per cent.

 

