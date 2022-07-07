Acharya Saubhagya Sagarji to arrive at Kachner today

Aurangabad, July 7:

The chaturmas of Acharya Saubhagya Sagarji Maharaj for 2022 will be held at Shri 1008 Chintamani Parshwanath Digambar Jain Atishay Kshetra Kachner. This will be his 23rd Chaturmas. He will be arriving at Kachner on July 8 at 8 am. Acharya began his journey from Delhi and will reach Kachner after travelling for 1300 km bare feet. Likewise, acharya milan (reunion) programme of Guptinandi Maharaj and Saubhagya Sagarji maharaj will be held at 5 pm in the evening at Kachner, informed temple trust president DU Jain, managing trustee Suresh Kasliwal and other members. Free buses have been arranged from various parts including Rajabazar Arihantnagar, Balajinagar and Hudco. The bus will leave at 6 am, said Piyush Kasliwal.