Acharya Vidyasagarji Gurudev's humanistic thought inspired the world

Vinayanjali Sabha: Homage paid to Acharyashri on behalf of dignitaries

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The rich people of the society should adopt at least two poor, needy students for education. Acharya Vidyasagarji Gurudev gave the ideal way of life to the whole world that the protection of the environment is also the responsibility of every individual. Apart from this, Acharyashri created awareness in the society on various subjects like education, mother tongue Hindi, girl child education, Ayurveda and self employment. Dignitaries expressed their thoughts in the 'Vinayanjali Sabha' held on Sunday.

The sabha was organized at Chandrasagar Dharamshala in Shahganj. On this occasion, members of Sakal Marwadi Mahasabha, Sakal Hindu Janajagran Samiti, various political parties, representatives of various communities and devotees were present in large numbers along with Jain community. Initially, vinyanjali was offered to Acharya Vidyasagarji Gurudev. A letter were given on behalf of various societies, sects and organizations demanding to give 'Bharat Ratna' to Acharya Vidyasagarji Gurudev. Speaking on this occasion, President of Sakal Jain Samaj Rajendra Darda, Justice (Retd) Kailashchand Chandiwal, Sakal Marwari Mahasabha president Dr Purushottam Darakh, Maulana Hafiz Ansari, Banjara community head Harishchandra Rathod, Sardar Harisingh of the Sikh community, Sharadjit Singh, RSS’s Devji Patel, VHP's Rajiv Jagirdar, Arya Samaj's Dayaram Basaiye, Harshvardhan Karad and others were present.

Acharyashri's emphasis on education, environment, health

It has been 56 years since the initiation (Diksha) of Acharya Vidyasagarji Gurudev. During his 52 years of life, he emphasized on education, environment and health awareness along with spirituality. Youths need to pay attention to education if they want to get ahead in life, education should be imparted that is inclusive of their culture and education should be such that it will be useful to the person later in life. If everyone follows the ‘Jeevan Mantra’ given by Acharyashri, it will be the true 'Vinayanjali,' said Rajendra Darda, president, Sakal Jain Samaj.

Paintings attract attention

Acharya Vidyasagarji Gurudev's paintings depicting various expressions attracted everyone's attention. Artist Neha Patni created these paintings.