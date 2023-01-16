ACP Dhume likely to be suspended today

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad

Assistant commissioner of Police (ACP) Vishal Dhume was booked on Sunday on the charges of molesting the wife of one of his acquaintance and later beating the husband and brother-in-law of the victim in the wee hours of Sunday. A case was registered against him with City Chowk police station. Commissioner of police Dr Nikhil Gupta has sent a detailed report of the incident to the director general of police (DGP). After taking a review of the report, DCP will recommend for the suspension of ACP Dhume to the state government. It is expected that the orders of suspension is likely to come on Tuesday, the senior officers opined.

While returning home from a hotel in Cidco area, Dhume molested the wife of his acquaintance. He later went to the house of victim in Naralibaug area and created scene by abusing and beating her husband, brother-in-law and mother-in-law.

Based on the complaint lodged by the victim, a case was registered against Dhume with City Chowk police station on Sunday morning. The incident has created sensation in the city and especially the police arena. Dr Gupta sent the report in the evening. The home ministry is likely to send orders of suspension on Tuesday, the sources said.

More complaints coming up

After the incident of molestation, the officers of various police station are speaking about the autocratic attitude of Dhume now. They are now mentioning about the torture they faced from him. A few days back, a senior officers had advised Dhume to change his attitude saying that it is important that the post which has been gained with so much hard work should not be misused. Still, this incident occurred after a few days.

Shiv Sena’s women’s wing demand suspension

Shiv Sena women’s wing in a memorandum to CP Dr Gupta demanded the suspension of ACP Dhume immediately. District organiser Pratibha Jagtap led the delegation and submitted the memorandum to DCP Aparna Gitay. Sunita Aulwar, Sunita Dev, Anjali Mandavkar, Nalini Baheti, Durga Bhati, Asha Datar, Nalini Mahajan, Kavita Surale, Aarti Salunke and others were present.