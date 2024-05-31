Action against hoardings, mobile towers after June 4 on cards

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The municipal commissioner G Sreekanth has hinted at initiating stern action if the hoarding agencies and mobile companies failed to submit stability certificate issued by expert engineer by June 4.

There are 420 hoardings and hundreds of mobile towers of different companies in the city. Hence their respective agencies have been instructed to submit the certificate by Tuesday or else the civic administration would start dismantling the hoardings and towers in phasial manner!

In one of the recently held meetings, agencies were informed if a hoarding is erected on a road, square, open space, or building, then a structural audit of the hoarding and the building is mandatory. If the certificate is not submitted by June 4, the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) will take action to dismantle the hoardings. If the structural audit of the building is not done, the building along with the hoarding would be demolished, warned G Sreekanth.

He clarified that it is not feasible to dismantle all the hoardings or buildings at once, so sealing operations will begin from June 4, followed by further actions. Along with the certificate, it is also necessary to pay any outstanding fees for the hoardings. The same rule applies to mobile towers, he mentioned. Many buildings in the city have mobile towers erected on them. If a tower collapses on a building that lacks the capacity to support it, it could lead to a major accident. Some mobile companies have erected towers without obtaining permission from the municipal corporation. Notably, the expected revenue from mobile companies is also not being received by the corporation. When the CSMC pursues overdue payments, the companies cite ongoing legal disputes in various courts. Consequently, the CSMC has decided to take simultaneous action against both the hoarding agencies and the mobile tower companies.