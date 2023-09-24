Actor Dr Wagh gets ‘Marathwada Bhushan’

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Noted actor Dr Dilip Wagh was felicitated with the ‘Marathwada Bhushan’ award recently. The award was presented to him by producer Manish Sharma and authoress Savita Asim in a function organised on the occasion of Marathwada Mukti Sangram Divas during the Marathwada Film Festival held in Mumbai. Dr Wagh was nominated for the award by Bhartiya Sineyug Production and Academy and the selection committee. Pankaj Raina presided over the function. Many renowned faces from the Hindi film industry were present during the function.