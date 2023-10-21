Adarsh mitra mandal's selfless footwear maintenance service continues for 29 years

Service being offered in Karnapura Yatra

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The annual Karnapura Yatra has experienced a remarkable increase in the number of devotees flocking to the temple, day by day. A heartwarming tradition unfolds just outside the temple's hallowed grounds as the footwear of these devoted pilgrims is meticulously cared for, free of charge. This service operates in two phases, with a unique group of volunteers of the Adarsh Mitra Mandal.

The group members are working in the industrial sector workers, doctors, engineers, architects, traders, and entrepreneurs. All coming together to serve the community during the fair. The organization has been providing free footwear maintenance services to devotees during the Karnapura Yatra for 29 consecutive years. Notably, they are the only fraternity in the city offering this continuous and selfless service.

Situated just outside the Karnapura Devi temple, the Mandal's footwear maintenance pavilion operates in close proximity to the Cantonment police station mandap. This dedicated team charges no fee for the footwear maintenance they provide. In the past seven days alone, their generous services have been availed by an astounding 2,00,000 devotees, as revealed by Suhas Dani, the president of the board.

Volunteers across the city

The footwear maintenance work is conducted in two shifts. The Adarsh Mitra Mandal has ten centers spread across various parts of the city, with a total of 1,300 dedicated members. During the Navratri festival, 250 to 300 of these volunteers wholeheartedly devote their time and effort to ensure the successful operation of this heartwarming tradition. Each center takes charge during both the morning and evening shifts, guaranteeing uninterrupted services for the devotees.

Members from various areas

The Adarsh Mitra Mandal has members from various areas, including Bansilalnagar, N-2 area, Jawahar Colony, Pundliknagar, Begampura, Nageshwarwadi, Waluj, Bajajnagar, and Satara. Furthermore, their services are not limited to one location, as they are extending their goodwill to Hudco on Sundays and Shivajinagar on Mondays. Demonstrating the collective commitment to this meaningful tradition, the Chief Executive Officer and heads of all ten centers are personally involved in providing services, said, president of the organisation, Suhas Dani.